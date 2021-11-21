Cam Newton is doing it all today.

After throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass, he has run for a 24-yard score. The Panthers now lead Washington 14-7.

It is the 44th game of Newton’s career with a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown. That is the most in NFL history, with Steve Young second with 31.

Newton also rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown last week in his return. He played only nine plays against the Cardinals. Newton started today for the Panthers and is 9-of-11 for 78 yards and has rushed for 28 yards on six carries.

Christian McCaffrey has seven carries for 53 yards and two catches for 10 yards.

Cam Newton runs for a touchdown to give Panthers 14-7 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk