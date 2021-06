Reuters

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury vowed to run Deontay Wilder down while the challenger said blood will be shed as the fighters came face-to-face in an odd press conference ahead of their July 24 trilogy fight in Las Vegas. Fury (30-0-1) first fought former long-time heavyweight champion Wilder (42-1-1) to a draw in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage. A shirtless and upbeat Fury said that he has added one-punch knockout power to his arsenal and would flatten the American when the bell rings at T-Mobile Arena.