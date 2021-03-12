Cam Newton’s return to Patriots elicits mixed Twitter reviews from fans, analysts

Isaiah Houde
·3 min read
Friday morning was either an extremely exciting or disappointing morning for fans and analysts around the NFL.

The New England Patriots are reportedly re-signing Cam Newton, this time to a one-year deal worth nearly $14 million. Newton brought the team to a 7-9 record (7-8 while on the field) last season and he had the second-most rushing touchdowns of his career with 12. But, Newton’s biggest issue was through the air where he only had 2,657 yards for eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

It was clear that Newton was working with limited time to learn the system, a very depleted roster and the pressure from Tom Brady’s departure. This time around, Newton should be much better off from all three of those facets.

To begin, here’s the not-so-good Twitter responses.

Here’s the better ones.

