Will Cam Newton return to Patriots in 2021? QB brushes off question

Will Cam return to Pats in 2021? QB brushes off question originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' future at quarterback remains as uncertain as ever.

Cam Newton is playing on a one-year, bargain contract, while backup Jarrett Stidham apparently has fallen out of favor. So, should the Patriots try to bring Newton back in 2021 on a new deal or target a new signal-caller via the NFL Draft, free agency or trade?

That may depend on whether Newton wants to come back in 2021. But the 31-year-old quarterback is playing his cards close to the vest.

"Man, I have interest in winning the Arizona Cardinals game. How about that?" Newton said Monday on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" when asked if he has interest in returning to the Patriots next season.

"There are so many things that -- I don't want to even harp, dwell, or even think – as the Bible says, my cup runneth over. Just trying to focus on the near future rather than the far future."

Newton has delivered mixed results in his New England tenure to date. He's led the Patriots to quality wins over the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens and ranks third in the NFL with nine rushing touchdowns. He also went four games without a passing touchdown after contracting COVID-19 and has thrown seven interceptions in nine games.

Despite some early growing pains, though, Newton insists he's comfortable in Josh McDaniels' offense.

"I would say so," Newton said Monday. "I would say every day for me is another opportunity for me to get better. Do I know everything in this offense? No, I do not."

The Patriots are 4-6 to date in the Newton era and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. But is there a better option than the veteran QB in 2021? That question doesn't seem to be on Newton's radar entering Week 12.