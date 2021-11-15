Cam Newton has A+ response to question about Panthers playbook

Newton has A response to question about Panthers playbook originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton had only three days to prepare for his season debut with the Carolina Panthers as he signed with the team on Thursday.

It turns out that's all he needed.

The former New England Patriots quarterback found the end zone with a touchdown run on his first snap Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Three minutes later on his second snap of the game, he tossed a TD pass to Robby Anderson.

Other than those two key plays, Newton mostly was an observer as starting QB P.J. Walker handled the bulk of the work in the 34-10 win. Still, there's no doubting the 32-year-old veteran gave his team a much-needed boost in his return.

During his postgame press conference, Newton was asked how much of the Panthers' playbook he knew.

"Two touchdowns worth," Newton answered.

Well played.

It remains to be seen what Newton's role will be next week when the Panthers host the Washington Football Team. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule won't commit to a starting QB just yet. Regardless, it's clear Newton will have his place in this Panthers offense, and his role likely will increase as that playbook knowledge grows.