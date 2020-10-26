Cam Newton responds to Jeff Garcia slamming his clothes: 'I'm not changing the way I dress'

Cam Newton is dealing with a lot right now. The quarterback was benched by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Sunday after a horrendous performance. He was “embarrassed” that it happened, and admitted that his starting job may be in jeopardy.

As if that wasn’t enough, he’s also dealing with another person loudly and publicly criticizing his style of dress.

OK, that’s not quite on the same level as being benched for constantly throwing interceptions. But it has to be pretty annoying by now since Newton has been hearing the same thing for years and years. The latest person angry at Newton for wearing stylish clothes that don’t match his level of play is Jeff Garcia, former quarterback and current analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area.

Garcia rips Newton for dressing loudly after benching

Garcia launched into an angry rant about Cam dressing the way he always dresses after he was benched on Sunday.

Whew, Jeff Garcia been waiting a long time to get this off his chest about Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/clx5IEGn9x — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) October 26, 2020

Here’s the main thrust of Garcia’s criticism:

“You go into this game with two touchdowns, four interceptions, you threw what, three more interceptions? You get yanked in the second half, there’s nothing good going your way. Why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself? I’d be trying to ask the equipment managers ‘Put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I’ll show up on the field and do the best that I can.’”

Garcia is angry at Newton for dressing in a way that calls attention to himself after he played a horrendous game. Apparently he wants Newton to have an alternate outfit to wear in case the Patriots lose so he can appear somber and leave incognito. Does playing badly mean you lose the right to wear clothes that express your personality? Garcia thinks so!

For the record, this is what Newton wore on Sunday. It’s actually rather understated considering some of his past outfits.

Cam won’t change a thing

Newton was asked about Garcia’s criticism on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday morning. Newton hadn’t heard Garcia’s screed about his clothes (and at first forgot who Garcia even was), but responded once the hosts filled him in. Here’s what he said:

“You know what’s crazy? I agree with him. And the fact that he’s a former player, he has every right to say that. And until that happens, so be it. But that’s another opinionated theory, and it’s fair to say. I know I come off to so many different people so many different ways, and that’s fine. You know what, he’s exactly right. But I’m not changing the way I dress. I’m sorry. [...] “I don’t know Jeff, but I would say this: I do certain things because of the culture I’m from. And where I’m from — I don’t know where Jeff is from, and I don’t want to harp on it too long — but let’s just say he’s right.”

Cam grants that Garcia might be right in principle, but he’s still not going to change the way he dresses. In 10 seasons in the NFL he hasn’t changed the way he dresses for literally anyone, so Garcia can join the pile of people who have wasted their breath criticizing Newton’s style simply because it’s too loud for their taste. Win or lose, Cam is still Cam.

Cam Newton won't change the way he dresses for anyone. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) More

More from Yahoo Sports: