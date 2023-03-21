Cam Newton responds to Shannon Sharpe calling him a ‘random’

Before he hit the field for Auburn University’s pro day this afternoon, Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton hit Twitter to talk to Unc (that’s “Uncle” Shannon Sharpe, not the University of North Carolina).

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end and current talking head for FOX Sports had some awfully discouraging words for the free-agent quarterback before his throwing session. On the Tuesday morning episode of Undisputed, Sharpe turned Newton’s own words against him—labeling him a “random” and driving home the point that we’re not in 2015 anymore.

So, Newton responded . . .

₽ØÎÑT TÄK£Ñ @ShannonSharpe áñd Î ám ñøt dēñÿīñg šømē fáčtš thát ÿøū bøūght ūp ÜÑK‼️ #vērÿVÄŁÎD ßÜT ÎF ¥ØÜ GÎV£ M£ Ä fūłł ØFF§£Ä§ØÑ TØ Ł£ÄRÑ whát Î ám šūppøšēd tø dø wīth á §TÄßŁ£ FRÄÑČHÎ§£. Î prømīšē ¥ØÜ, Î wīłł ₽RØV£ thát Îm ÑØ RÄÑDØM šīr‼️😉

-1ØV£🤟🏾 — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) March 21, 2023

In case you need a translation:

Point taken, @ShannonSharpe and I am not denying some facts you brought up, Unc!! Very valid. But if you give me a full offseason to learn what I am supposed to do with a stable franchise, I promise you, I will prove that I’m no random, sir!!

Newton last took an NFL snap in 2021, when the Panthers signed him in the middle of a tumultuous campaign. He appeared in eight games for Carolina that season—passing for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 230 yards and five scores.

