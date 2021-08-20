Cam Newton responds to K'Von Wallace's 'checkdown king' taunt

Newton fires back at Eagles DB for 'checkdown king' taunt originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton was on the receiving end of some trash-talk during joint practices this week, but the New England Patriots quarterback got the last laugh Thursday night.

Newton and the Patriots cruised to a 35-0 win in their preseason matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran signal-caller started under center and looked sharp, completing eight of his nine passes for 103 yards and a touchdown before being replaced by rookie Mac Jones in the second quarter.

With the rock-solid performance, Newton let his play do the talking after Eagles defensive back K'Von Wallace trolled him by calling him the "checkdown king" during practice. Asked after the game about Wallace's taunt, Newton had plenty to say.

"Tell his coach to play man-to-man then," Newton said. "I'm just doing what I'm told like he's doing what he's told. ... There's no need to kind of feed into this because anytime you have a joint practice with a bunch of alpha males, certain things are gonna be said.

"But we did have fun, we did get better as a team and then we just came out here and sealed the deal as far as another notch of moving in the right direction as the season progresses, so that's what it's all about."

Since Wallace nicknamed Newton "checkdown king" -- and Newton won't be outdone when it comes to nicknames -- he decided to give Wallace one of his own: "Glitter."

How exactly did Newton come up with that one?

"He was cheerleading a lot on the sideline," Newton explained. "Cheerleaders usually have glitter on."

Boom, roasted.

Newton will look to tighten his grip on the Patriots' Week 1 starting QB job next week when New England takes on the New York Giants in their preseason finale.