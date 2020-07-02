The terms of the contract that quarterback Cam Newton agreed to with the Patriots include $500,000 in guaranteed money, a $1.05 million base salary and a collection of roster bonuses and incentives that could push the total value of the one-year deal to $7.5 million.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman called it “just ridiculous” that a former MVP would get a deal like that given how much other quarterbacks, including backups, are set to make this season. In a post to Instagram on Thursday, Newton made his first comments about the financial aspects of his deal.

He wrote that respect is one of the things that money can’t buy and that respect is his central desire.

“This is not about money for me; It’s about respect,” Newton wrote.

A big rebound in 2020 would bring Newton more of both, although the money side of things could be impacted by the Patriots’ ability to use the franchise tag to ensure he’s around New England for more than one year.

Cam Newton: This is about respect, not money originally appeared on Pro Football Talk