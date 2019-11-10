Mitch Trubisky kicks off the second half of the most important season of his young career when the Bears take on the Detroit Lions Sunday at Soldier Field. His poor play through the first eight games has sparked speculation that the Bears could be in the quarterback market this offseason, and with several intriguing options likely to be available, the former second overall pick needs to catch fire quickly.

One quarterback who's been mentioned as a potential replacement is Cam Newton. The 2015 NFL MVP was placed on injured reserve this week as he recovers from a foot injury, and the better-than-expected play by Kyle Allen combined with Newton's hefty cap hit in 2020 has his future in Carolina in doubt.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed Newton's contract makes him trade-friendly, with Chicago as a destination he'd be open to.

From @NFLGameDay: #Panthers QB Cam Newton is now considering surgery following being placed on IR, with the goal of being healthy by March... when his future will be decided. pic.twitter.com/P3iVbughE9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2019

It's now or never for Trubisky, and with proven players like Newton within GM Ryan Pace's reach, the next eight games will dictate his future.

Cam Newton would reportedly be open to playing for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago