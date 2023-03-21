Cam Newton releases hype video, will throw at Auburn pro day: 'I can't wait to show you'

Cam Newton isn't done yet.

The former All-Pro quarterback announced on Twitter that he will be participating at Auburn's pro day on Tuesday in hopes to earn an opportunity for the 2023 season.

Newton, who won a Heisman Trophy during his time at Auburn, has not appeared in an NFL game since 2021. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Newton expressed his desire to return to the NFL.

"Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs," Newton said. "Ain't 32 (expletive) better than me, you dig?"

Newton, 33, won the NFL MVP award in 2015, leading the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 season and a Super Bowl appearance after a 35-touchdown season. He was drafted first overall by the Panthers in 2011.

Multiple injuries took their toll on Newton and by 2020 the Panthers released him. He joined the New England Patriots but struggled throughout the 2020 season.

He returned to the Panthers in 2021 but appeared in just eight games.

