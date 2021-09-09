Cam Newton reiterates on Instagram: ‘There’s not 32 guys that are better than me’

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton left the team under mysterious circumstances after Bill Belichick named Mac Jones the starter. Newton seemed to excel as a mentor to Jones in training camp, but New England didn’t keep him as QB2 after promoting the rookie.

It seems like Newton might explain what happened in a video he will post to Instagram on Friday. In the meantime, he has posted two teaser videos ahead of his big release of “Funky Friday.”

“I’m gonna remove all doubt. I said it once. Now, I’ll say it again: there’s not 32 guys that are better than me, bro. And let’s be honest,” Newton said in the latest teaser on Thursday.

It’s anyone’s guess what is next for Newton, who remains a free agent. But he will have to be careful about what he says if he wants a job in the NFL.

List