Cam Newton recognized the gravity of his 2nd interception vs. the Cardinals

Cam Newton’s second interception nearly cost the New England Patriots the game in Week 12. It didn’t, thanks to a missed field goal attempt from Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez. But Newton’s turnover was exactly the type of mistake that he’d avoided in the three weeks prior — a strength Belichick made sure to praise prior to Sunday’s game.

But Newton threw that pick with the game tied and just under five minutes left on the clock. Arizona should’ve used the turnover to win the game. New England got lucky with Gonzalez’s miss, and it got the ball back with enough time to set up Nick Folk for a game-winner.

The interception, however, showed a step back in Newton’s ability to meet the Patriots’ expectations. What was his thought-process on the throw?

“That’s a loaded question. It was just a bad throw,” Newton said after the game. “It doesn’t really matter what I felt on that play. It’s just a matter what happened. That’s what it comes down to. For me, I can’t jeopardize this team and put the ball up for grabs, so to speak. I just got to get Damiere [Byrd] a better ball so he can compete and contest it.”

On Monday morning, Newton told WEEI he apologized to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for the mistake. It wasn’t Newton’s best game of the season. He finished 9 of 18 for 84 yards and two interceptions with three sacks. He also had nine carries for 46 yards.

But New England got the 20-17 win — despite Newton’s issues. He’s had much prettier games, and the Patriots lost. He’d rather have it the way it happened in Week 12, he said.

“I said in the locker room, I’d rather have an ugly win rather than a pretty loss, if that makes any sense,” Newton said postgame. “I don’t know if that even exists. We didn’t play our best game offensively, but when we needed it, we got the job done. That’s all that counts.”