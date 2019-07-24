Cam Newton “ready to roll,” but will be on a pitch count

The Panthers will hold their first practice of training camp on Thursday and quarterback Cam Newton is set to throw passes once the team gets on the field.

That was not the case for much of the offseason as Newton as he worked his way back from right shoulder surgery, but head coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday that the team feels the quarterback is “ready to roll” this summer. Rivera also said that the team is not going to let Newton roll without a pitch count as he works his way back into the routine, however.

“We have a plan,” Rivera said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “Obviously it’s going to be structured around our installation. The things we have going in with our install will dictate what he does. All his reps will be monitored, he’ll be scripted out and we’ll just follow that pattern as we go through it.”

Rivera said that the plan the team has devised took into account their experience from a few years ago when Newton had to scale back his work upon returning from another shoulder injury. The goal is to have things move the other way this time, but Rivera noted that “the proof will be in the pudding.”