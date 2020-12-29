Cam Newton ran through four Bills defenders for a throwback touchdown vs. Bills

There are many questions about Cam Newton and his future as a quarterback with the New England Patriots, and in the NFL as a whole.

But he’s still the most powerful runner among all quarterbacks.

Newton had a run on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills that looked like it was 2015 again. Newton was wrapped up from behind for a sack at about the 15-yard line. For most quarterbacks, that’s where the play would end.

Newton shook off the first defender who had the sack. Even at that point it seemed entirely unlikely Newton would score. Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had a shot at him in the open field. Newton made him miss. Then inside the 5-yard line two Bills had a shot to tackle Newton and he shrugged them both off to get in the end zone.

Newton did his Superman celebration after that. He earned it.

It was Newton’s 12th touchdown run of the season. The only quarterback in NFL history with more touchdown runs in one season was Newton, back when he was a rookie in 2011. He also set some other history with the TD rush.

Cam Newton has joined HOF Earl Campbell as the only #1 overall picks in NFL history to have 70+ career rush TD — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 29, 2020

Newton is on a one-year deal. He hasn’t thrown it well this season and the Patriots will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. But there’s a reason he’s still starting in a lost season. He still brings the running dimension to New England’s offense.

Story continues

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs from Buffalo Bills defensive ends Darryl Johnson (92) and Mario Addison (97) on his way to a touchdown. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

More NFL from Yahoo Sports: