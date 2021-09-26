Cam Newton put together an incredibly dope game day outfit for Week 3, even as a free agent

Cam Newton will spend his third week of the 2021 regular season as a free agent, but he isn’t pausing his weekly tradition of getting dressy.

The former New England Patriots quarterback posted to Instagram to share his latest outfit for Week 3. He sported an all-white suit and hat with splashes of color throughout his getup. It was a particularly fresh and clean look for Newton, who remains the king of the game day outfit, even when he’s not the NFL.

“This goes without saying, but this would’ve been my game day outfit,” Newton said in the video. “Things happen.”

Here’s a look.

A really good look, right?

