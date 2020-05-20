Cam Newton posts workout footage as he tries to show he’s ready to go

Cam Newton wants the world to know he’s healthy and in good shape.

Newton, the free agent quarterback who was cut by the Panthers this offseason after playing in just two games last year, appeared to be moving around well and in excellent physical condition in workout footage he posted on Instagram.

It’s not hard to conclude that Newton wants the NFL world to know he’s healthy, and that he’s still hoping some team will make him a free agent offer commensurate with getting paid like a starting quarterback.

Whether that happens remains to be seen. At the moment, there doesn’t appear to be an NFL team that would offer him its starting job, and there may not even be many that would offer him a chance to compete for the starting job.

Newton still has a couple months before training camps are scheduled to open, so he does have time to find an interested team, take a physical and show up ready to work.

