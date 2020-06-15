Quarterback Cam Newton remains a free agent and he continues to post video of workouts in an effort to show that he’s doing well after the foot injury that ended his 2019 season after two games.

Newton’s latest Instagram video includes an appearance from another player who is making his way back from an injury. Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham had core muscle surgery in January to repair an injury he suffered during the preseason.

Beckham said last month that his recovery from that surgery is going well and he looks well while catching passes from Newton in the video posted over the weekend. It will be some time before we know if that leads to Beckham reaching his expectation that 2020 will be “one of my best seasons,” but his field work will likely be encouraging to some in Cleveland.

Newton also looks well, but that’s been the case with other videos this offseason as well and none have resulted in a job for the coming season. Changing that may require getting into a team facility to take a physical, but it remains unclear when that might be able to happen.

Cam Newton posts video of workout with Odell Beckham originally appeared on Pro Football Talk