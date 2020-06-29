Cam Newton posts video after Patriots signing: 'Farewell Carolina, Hello New England'

Cam Newton is ready to start a new chapter of his football career.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots on Sunday, and it's clear he has a chip on his shoulder heading into the 2020 NFL season. Newton is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he only appeared in two games due to shoulder and foot injuries and was released by Carolina in the offseason.

On Monday, Newton posted a video to his YouTube channel acknowledging his comeback attempt and addressing his signing with the Patriots. The video, titled "Farewell Carolina, Hello New England," begins with footage from March 17, the day the Panthers gave Newton permission to seek a trade.

"Right now, like I'm angry, I just feel let down but at the same time, I'm not bitter," Newton says. "I know since the first day I came into this league, that this day was gonna come. I've been with the organization, a great organization, for as long as I've been in the NFL. I'm sad for this day to come. But, at the end of the day, in the famous words of Nipsey [Hussle], 'The marathon continues.'"

"I never once wanted to leave Carolina," he adds. "Don't let them believe, don't let them believe anything else. It was their decision. I stuck with it and I knew that so I asked for a trade. Everything else, that's BS."

Watch the full video below:

It certainly looks like Newton is hungry and motivated to prove his worth now that he's been given another shot with the Patriots. He'll battle it out this summer with second-year QB Jarrett Stidham for the starting quarterback job.

