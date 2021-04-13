Cam Newton posts Twitter message for Julian Edelman after WR's retirement

Newton posts Twitter message for Edelman after WR's retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The tributes, well-wishes and congratulatory messages for the now-retired New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman keep pouring in, and the latest comes from Cam Newton.

The Patriots quarterback posted a message Monday morning for Edelman on Twitter, along with a video of the two players working out.

Check out the post below:

Newton and Edelman didn't get much of a chance to develop chemistry on the field last season.

Curran: Edelman's hanging them up with nothing left to prove

Edelman played in the first six games of the 2020 campaign and missed the final 10 with a knee injury. This duo did show brief flashes of excellence, though, highlighted by a Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks in which Edelman tallied eight receptions for a career-high 179 yards.

Newton will be surrounded by a lot of new faces on offense next season, especially at the wide receiver and tight end positions. Whether any of those players will be as reliable as Edelman in key passing moments remains to be seen.

