Cam Newton posts to Instagram after testing positive for COVID-19

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton posted to social media for his first time since testing positive for COVID-19. His positive test, combined with Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu going on the COVID-19 list, resulted in the NFL’s decision to postpone the Patriots’ Week 4 contest in Kansas City Chiefs.

“ï ÑĒVĒR ₩ÏŁŁ QŪĒŠTÏØÑ GØDš rëâšøñïñg; jûšt wïłł âłwâÿš rëšpøñd wïth, “¥ĒŠ ŁØRD”‼️,” Newton wrote on Sunday. “ï âpprëčïâtë âłł thë łøvë, šûppørt, âñd ₩ĒŁŁ ₩ÏŠHĒŠ‼️ ï wïłł tâkë thïš tïmë tø gët hëâłthÿ âñd šëłf rëfłëčt øñ thë øthër ÄMÄŻÏÑG THÏÑGš THÄT Ï ŠHØŪŁD ßĒ GRÄTĒFŪŁ FØR‼️#šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ🤟🏾”





Newton will likely stay away from the Patriots for at least 10 days, though he could return sooner if he’s asymptomatic.

The Patriots are hoping that Newton, who is not wearing mask properly in the photo he posted, didn’t accidentally spread the disease within the organization. To this point, New England has zero positive tests since the news that Newton contracted the virus. If no one else tests positive on the Patriots and Chiefs, the NFL intends to have the game take place on Monday night in Week 4.