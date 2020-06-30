Cam Newton wrote on Instagram on Sunday after agreeing to terms with the Patriots. He posted a video to his YouTube channel Monday as promised.

It is titled: “Farewell Carolina, Hello New England.”

The five-minute video rewinds to comments he made March 17 when the Panthers gave his agents permission to seek a trade.

“Don’t believe the hype,” Newton said. “I never once, and I’ll say this, never once wanted to leave Carolina. Don’t let them make you believe. It was their decision. I stuck with it and I knew that, so I asked for a trade.”

After highlights from on and off the field in Carolina, Newton greets a Patriots’ logo with only a few words.

“Oh, so much on my mind right now, but I’m going to keep this [expletive] brief,” Newton said. “I’m at your neck.”

At some point, Newton will have a video conference with the Patriots media. For now, this is all we have.

Cam Newton posts “Farewell, Carolina, Hello, New England” video originally appeared on Pro Football Talk