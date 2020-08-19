Cam Newton pleases Patriots fans with Julian Edelman Twitter photo

Cam Newton knows how to please a crowd -- even if it's a virtual one.

The New England Patriots are holding training camp practices this week without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions, meaning fans can't see for themselves how Newton is getting along with his new teammates.

The veteran quarterback is happy to share updates on social media, though. Here's Newton getting chummy with wide receiver Julian Edelman in a Twitter post Wednesday:

That sure looks like a happy QB-wide receiver duo.

Edelman lost his superstar quarterback and close friend Tom Brady to free agency this offseason and might need some time to adjust to Newton.

The early returns appear promising, though: Edelman recently called his 6-foot-5, 245-pound quarterback a "specimen" and seems eager to work with a player of Newton's caliber.

Patriots fans also seem eager to see Newton and Edelman in action, judging by their Twitter reactions to Newton's post:

Best duo in the AFC EAST🤫🤫 https://t.co/i7l4VwSBEL — The finalists (@EODpodcast) August 19, 2020

my man is loving it here https://t.co/GNhUg7IaSr — Jordan (@lopezzj9) August 19, 2020

This times a billion https://t.co/BGS2tfK2b5 — Rings don't leave (@BelichicksRingz) August 19, 2020

Best duo in the nfl — Owen (@Owen58526553) August 19, 2020

This right here.... Cam and Jules... 👍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZEuXPixaC1 — Marco Solis Martinez (@Jedi_Marcos) August 19, 2020

New England's Week 1 opener against the Miami Dolphins can't come soon enough.

