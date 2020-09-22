Cam Newton has the perfect Patriots answer on potential contract extension

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton handled questions about his contract in exactly the way Bill Belichick would want him to. And that isn’t to say the coach is pulling strings above Newton. The quarterback simply seems to have a mindset which matches nicely with the Patriots and Belichick’s philosophy: win now and (maybe) money later.

During his weekly interview on WEEI sports radio Tuesday, Newton was asked whether he’s thinking at all about his contract extension.

“I understand what you’re trying to do and I understand what you’re trying to say, but you must understand that is literally the last of my worries,” Newton told WEEI. “If we had to put an analogy to it, that’s probably under so much work on my desk that I’m not really too much focused on it.”

The tricky thing with Newton is that he may need to take a pay cut when compared to what he might make if he hit free agency in 2021, especially if his productive season continues. New England is infamous for lowballing their veterans, with hopes those veterans are more committed to maximizing their winning opportunities than their earning opportunities.

“I do love and admire the culture of the Patriots. it’s been a place for me that’s therapeutic,” Newton said. “This is a place that’s been very challenging for my growth in making me better. And also, it’s a place that has given me all of my needs.”

Newton meshes with the Patriots’ organizational philosophy to this point. But contract negotiations could go differently.

“Money at this particular point in my career is not important,” Newton said. “It’s not about money, it’s about respect.”

If he earns respect in 2020, then what?