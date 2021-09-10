Cam Newton on Patriots cut: ‘Indirectly, I was going to be a distraction’

Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton gave his side of the story regarding his recent release in New England.

Speaking on his YouTube show Funky Friday, Newton said he was “confused” when he was told he would be cut. The QB also added that his teammates felt the same as well.

“We all were shocked, we all — it was uncomfortable for everybody,” Newton said.

But the 32-year-old was understanding about the situation upon reflecting on it.

Newton went on to explain that having him as rookie Mac Jones’ backup, a role he was open to taking, would’ve been a distraction “indirectly.”

Here’s Newton in his own words:

Unfiltered: Cam Newton explains why he was released by the #Patriots: pic.twitter.com/eFSTAoRigQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2021

The QB does have a point. While Newton could have been a supporting teammate, he can’t control what others would say.

If Jones were to struggle, it doesn’t take a philosopher to realize what would happen. Fans and other observes of the Patriot might point out that Newton, a former league MVP, is on the bench and ready to go if Jones has growing pains.

For more extensive thoughts from Newton, including his feelings on him missing time due to COVID-19 safety protocols, check out the full Funky Friday episode below:

