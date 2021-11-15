Cam Newton’s Panthers the only NFC South team to win Week 10; updated standings

Cam Newton’s Carolina Panthers were the only NFC South team to win in Week 10, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are still ahead of them in the divisional standings. Tom Brady’s probably still pouting after he got walloped by the Washington Football Team, which kept the Saints just a game back despite earning their own ugly road loss this week.

And the Atlanta Falcons are back where they belong at the bottom after winning their Super Bowl to beat the Saints in New Orleans a week ago, subsequently falling flat to their old coach Dan Quinn and the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s a quick look at the state of the NFC South going into Week 11:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: 29-19 loss to Washington Football Team

Next game: Week 11 vs. New York Giants (3-6)

[sendtonews_embed video_id=”xKaop9iavK-1616061-7498″>

New Orleans Saints (5-4)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) is sacked by Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Titans Saints 2572

Last game: 23-21 loss to Tennessee Titans

Next game: Week 11 at Philadelphia Eagles (4-6)

[sendtonews_embed video_id=”GRrth92BoL-1615585-7498″>

Carolina Panthers (5-5)

Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) smiles during the pregame warm-up against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Last game: 34-10 win over Arizona Cardinals

Next game: Week 11 vs. Washington Football Team (3-6)

[sendtonews_embed video_id=”8wWuWqtZfq-1615772-7498″>

Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan watches play against the Dallas Cowboys late in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Last game: 43-3 loss to New England Patriots

Next game: vs. New England Patriots (6-4)

[sendtonews_embed video_id=”OzZfFSdc8k-1615541-7498″>

