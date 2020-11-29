Cam Newton’s outfit for Week 12 is pretty outrageous

You’ve got to love Cam Newton’s ability to put together a stunning outfit. Every. Single. Week.

Ahead of the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium, Newton donned a surprising getup, with a hat to match his poncho, which fell loosely over this skin-tight jean and a black pair of boots. As always, he had no shortage of bracelets.

It’s not exactly Newton’s boldest outfit as Patriot — he has worn a silver snakeskin suit, after all — but it’s still pretty darn cool. And of course, it’s unique, just like seemingly everything Newton wears on game day.

Here’s a look at the outfit.

The Cam Newton getup for Week 12. 📷: @PATRIOTSdotCOM pic.twitter.com/tBuDQThP8L — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 29, 2020

As usual, I’m a big fan.