Cam Newton’s outfit for Week 12 is pretty outrageous
You’ve got to love Cam Newton’s ability to put together a stunning outfit. Every. Single. Week.
Ahead of the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium, Newton donned a surprising getup, with a hat to match his poncho, which fell loosely over this skin-tight jean and a black pair of boots. As always, he had no shortage of bracelets.
It’s not exactly Newton’s boldest outfit as Patriot — he has worn a silver snakeskin suit, after all — but it’s still pretty darn cool. And of course, it’s unique, just like seemingly everything Newton wears on game day.
Here’s a look at the outfit.
The Cam Newton getup for Week 12.
📷: @PATRIOTSdotCOM pic.twitter.com/tBuDQThP8L
— Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 29, 2020
As usual, I’m a big fan.