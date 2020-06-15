Cam Newton on workout video with Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Don't get it twisted'

Cam Newton might not have an NFL team right now, but his latest workout video alongside a current NFL star is bound to get some attention.

Newton posted a short video to YouTube working with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. over the weekend. It shows Newton looking comfortable dropping back and delivering some strikes to Beckham on a mostly empty field:





Newton played only two games in 2019 before being shut down for the season in November with a fracture Lisfranc in his foot. The Panthers moved on from the 2011 No. 1 overall pick and 2015 MVP this offseason.

Back in May, Newton posted an impressive solo workout vid but remains out of work. It’s fair to suggest that the coronavirus pandemic has had a big effect on his employment.

Team facilities have been mostly closed for players this offseason, and the inability for teams to give Newton a complete physical clearly hasn’t helped his cause for finding a job.

Cam Newton, left, and then-Giants receiver Odell Beckham, right, share a postgame handshake in 2015. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Is Cleveland a possible option?

The work between Newton and Beckham might get some people stirring about a Newton-to-Cleveland scenario.

However, that feels unlikely. The Browns still say they believe in Baker Mayfield, who has vowed to learn from his Year 2 struggles and regain his rookie-year form.

Case Keenum also signed with the Browns this offseason as Mayfield’s backup with a notable deal — three years, $18 million — making it hard to picture Newton being an option there.

And Newton’s social-media tag seems to indicate he is just getting a little work in with the talented Beckham and not trying to start any rumors about his future destination. They’ve been friendly for years.

“Don't get it twisted,” Newton wrote. “I’m crafting every day.”

Dôn’t GÊT it TWisTÊD i’m Cràft1nG ÊVÊRYDAY‼️ @obj Click the link for the full videohttps://t.co/HmU72Mkf4d pic.twitter.com/YZlOALnWpt — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) June 13, 2020

What happens with Newton is one of the more intriguing storylines heading into the 2020 season. It’s possible that eased restrictions with face-to-face meetings could help grease the wheels for Newton to reenter the NFL.

But where? That remains an interesting unknown given how teams have addressed the QB position and how few jobs appear to be open now.

