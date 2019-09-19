Cam Newton not practicing for Panthers again, likely to sit on Sunday

The Carolina Panthers have been prepping for their Sunday contest against the Arizona Cardinals without quarterback Cam Newton, and it looks like that will have to continue.

Newton didn’t participate in practice for the third straight day on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, which means that it’s very likely that he won’t play on Sunday.

Once again, Cam Newton not practicing today. Kyle Allen time coming. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Newton has been in a walking boot for several days after re-aggravating a left mid-foot sprain when the Panthers were playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday. He originally suffered the sprain in a preseason game agains the New England Patriots.

The Panthers haven’t made a formal announcement about Newton’s status for Sunday, but coach Ron Rivera has said that Kyle Allen will play if Newton cannot.

Allen, who signed with Carolina in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, would go head-to-head with Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on Sunday. Allen and Murray were both quarterbacks at Texas A&M in 2015, and both announced in December 2015 that they would be transferring to different schools.

Cam Newton's re-aggravated mid-foot sprain has kept him from practicing, and will likely keep him from playing on Sunday. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: