Cam Newton not on Panthers’ injury report

Cam Newton‘s regular season ended early last year because of a shoulder injury, and he suffered a foot injury in the preseason. But he’ll be good to go on Sunday.

The Panthers released their first injury report for the week today, and Newton’s name isn’t on it.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he feels good about Newton’s health and that the Panthers’ franchise quarterback has been throwing the ball well in practice.

Newton has been relatively healthy in his NFL career, missing just five games in eight seasons. But last year’s lingering shoulder injury cast a pall over the Panthers as they went into a tailspin over the second half of the season. This year Newton is healthy, and the Panthers are keeping their fingers crossed that he can stay healthy.