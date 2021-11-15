Cam Newton: It’s not about me

Cam Newton played a game for the first time since Week 17 of last season. He scored a rushing touchdown for the first time since Week 16 of last season.

Newton celebrated after his 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter Sunday by removing his helmet and yelling, “I’m baaaack!” After the game, the Panthers new old quarterback ran around the stadium high-fiving fans.

But Newton wanted to clarify after the game it’s not about him, walking into the postgame news conference with receiver Robby Anderson.

“I know a lot of people in the media, the newspapers, the blogs, . . . they want to make it about me. It’s not about me. I keep saying it’s not about me,” Newton said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “This was an impeccable team win.

“I’m so proud of P.J. (Walker), looking down the barrel so many times and delivering the ball, as well as everybody pulling together. It was exciting for us as a team, as an offense to take turns making plays.”

Newton earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for removing his helmet following his touchdown run. He promised coach Matt Rhule it wouldn’t happen again.

He finished 3-of-4 passing for 8 yards and a touchdown to Anderson and drew a 33-yard pass interference penalty on a pass intended for DJ Moore . Newton added three carries for 14 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m here for a reason, and that reason is to hold everyone accountable,” Newton said. “I’m no different than anyone else, and I want people to hold me accountable. I think the thing I’ve learned as growth, who cares who gets the glory? When you get a game like this, we all win.”

