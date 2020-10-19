Cam Newton: 'No need to press the panic button' after Patriots' loss to Broncos

Cam Newton: 'No need to press the panic button' after latest Patriots loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a historic one for a few reasons.

It was the first time the Patriots had ever been defeated with Bill Belichick as head coach when the team didn't allow a touchdown. New England entered Week 6 with a 39-0 record when not giving up a touchdown during Belichick's 20 seasons in charge.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who played poorly and nearly gave the game away with two fourth quarter interceptions, became the youngest QB ever to win at Gillette Stadium since it opened in 2002. Lock also is the second quarterback ever to beat a Belichick-coached Patriots team on the road despite throwing two or more interceptions.

And, finally, the Patriots are under .500 in October or later for the first time since 2002.

Despite all of that, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton isn't sounding the alarm.

"There's no need to press the panic button," Newton said Monday morning on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show." "There's no need to start reinventing the wheel. We have the answers, and I’ll say it again, we have the answers in that locker room.”

"And we’ll get guys back hopefully and some guys need to mend and heal up. But yet through it all, it is our job as players to produce. I know looking at eye balls in that locker room and competitors as people who just seize the moment and make the most of every opportunity, we will get that job done.”

The debate over whether the Patriots should be aggressive at the trade deadline to upgrade their roster was spirited before Sunday's loss to the Broncos. This talk will only grow in intensity over the next two weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 deadline.

Newton, however, remains confident in what the Patriots already have on their roster.

"The grass is not always greener on the other side. A wise man once told me that. It just comes down to us producing better and that's playing better and playing situational football better," Newton said on WEEI when asked about potential trade deadline moves.

"A lot of times, mentally looking back at the game, that was a sloppy display of football for the first couple of series. It was just different people taking turns making mistakes, and that cannot happen. Offensive football is the ultimate team sport, where even one person not doing their job, it shows. And I think it showed yesterday."

Newton must play better for the Patriots offense to show any improvement. In fairness, the team only had two on-field practices over the last few weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests. A lack of practice time was among the reasons for New England's lackluster execution versus Denver.

Still, the Patriots need stronger quarterback play to consistently win games. Newton has thrown just two touchdown passes with four interceptions and one fumble lost in four games. Progress must be made quickly, too, because four of the Patriots' next five games are against teams that made the playoffs last season.