Patriots quarterback Cam Newton ran for two touchdowns in Monday night’s win over the Jets, and in the process he continued climbing up the NFL’s all-time leaders list in career rushing touchdowns.

Newton has run for 66 touchdowns in his career, which ties him for 40th in NFL history.

On Monday night Newton moved ahead of Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas, who had 65 career rushing touchdowns. Other Hall of Fame running backs with fewer rushing touchdowns than Newton include Larry Csonka, Lenny Moore, O.J. Simpson, Terrell Davis, John Henry Johnson, Floyd Little and Gale Sayers.

Among quarterbacks, Newton is far and away the all-time rushing touchdown leader. Steve Young is second among quarterbacks in NFL history with 43 rushing touchdowns, while Aaron Rodgers is second among active quarterbacks with 28 rushing touchdowns.

Newton may not be quite the player he used to be, but he now has eight rushing touchdowns in seven games this season. His combination of size and speed makes him a different running threat than any other quarterback.

Cam Newton moves into Top 40 in NFL history in career rushing touchdowns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk