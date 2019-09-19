Cam Newton misses another practice

For the second day in a row, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is not practicing.

Newton, who injured his foot in the preseason and aggravated the injury in Week Two, missed practice today.

That makes it highly likely that Newton will miss Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. It seems awfully unlikely that the Panthers would put Newton on the field on Sunday if he’s not healthy enough to practice on Thursday, especially after he didn’t look like himself last week.

With Newton out, Kyle Allen would start at quarterback and rookie Will Grier would back him up.