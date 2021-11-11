Cam Newton to meet with the Carolina Panthers this week

Cam Newton may be getting back into football soon.

According to a report from the Charlotte Observer, Newton will meet with the Carolina Panthers.

Newton was drafted by the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft and played his first nine seasons with them before signing with the New England Patriots as a free agent.

The Patriots cut Newton this off-season after he lost the job to rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

The fir makes perfect sense. The Panthers have not found an answer to their quarterback troubles and when Sam Darnold suffered an injury, the Panthers could use a veteran to lead their team.

Newton finished the last season with a 65.8 completion percentage, 2,657 passing yards, eight scores through the air, and 10 interceptions. He also had 12 rushing scores.

