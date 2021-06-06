With Cam Newton out, Mac Jones struggled and Jarrett Stidham performed well

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New England’s rookie quarterback had been winning widespread praise. Until he wasn’t.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones struggled after replacing Cam Newton as the top quarterback during Friday’s 11-on-11 OTA session.

After Newton exited with a bone bruise in his finger, the fifteenth overall pick in the 2021 draft had, per Reiss, “a few notable missed throws that might have made one wonder if he’s ready for prime time.”

Any missed throws are notable for Jones, because accuracy is one of his strong suits.

Meanwhile, Reiss notes that forgotten man Jarrett Stidham did well, when he practiced. Per Reiss, Stidham “stepped up Friday as the top option in 11-on-11 drills and delivered a few impressive throws.”

Unless the Patriots will find a way to carry four quarterbacks, someone will be gone. That someone will be Stidham or veteran Brian Hoyer, whose recent return caused many to predict that Stidham would be the odd man out. Maybe he won’t be.

Last year, Stidham played in five games, all in relief. He completed 22 of 44 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. That’s not the kind of showing that will earn reps when it counts.

With Cam Newton out, Mac Jones struggled and Jarrett Stidham performed well originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Julio Jones is a Tennessee Titan, while Bill Belichick leaves options open

    Patriot Nation is likely disappointed that the team didn't acquire All-Pro receiver Julio Jones over the weekend, but as our Tom E. Curran writes, the restraint showed by Bill Belichick is noteworthy and leaves open other possibilities.

  • Opinion: Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul matchup shows that celebrity boxing has gone too far

    In the aftermath of Sunday night's Floyd Mayweather fight vs. YouTube star Logan Paul it's apparent that celebrity boxing has gone too far.

  • NFL Rumors: Why Patriots didn't pursue Julio Jones trade

    Were the Patriots serious suitors for Julio Jones? These reports shed light on why a New England trade didn't materialize before the Titans added the star wide receiver.

  • The Ford Maverick debuts next week. Here's what we know so far about the cheap, compact pickup

    We won't know the specifics of the Ford Maverick until next week, but the small pickup should cost around $20,000 and have a hybrid option.

  • Washington signs Gabe Wright, Najee Toran

    The Washington Football Team made additions to their offensive and defensive lines on Monday. Defensive tackle Gabe Wright and center/guard Najee Toran agreed to contracts with the team. The terms of their deals were not announced. Wright last played in a regular season game during the 2018 season. He spent time in the XFL and [more]

  • Lakers offseason: What you need to know about roster changes

    Facing a salary cap of $112 million and a maximum of five players under contract at that cost, here's a look at what the Lakers may do this offseason.

  • Colorado starting QB Sam Noyer enters transfer portal

    Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer has entered the transfer portal after making second-team All-Pac-12 in 2020.

  • Master And Commander prequel in the works for uncultured children who didn't appreciate first movie

    At the very beginning of this year, a guy on Twitter suggested that Peter Weir’s 2003 film Master And Commander was a good way to put yourself to sleep, noting that he had never made it more than 10 minutes into the movie and tagging star Russell Crowe to ostensibly thank him for making what he believes to be a very boring movie. That prompted Crowe to respond with a comment about how “kids these days” don’t appreciate movies for “adults,” because he says Master And Commander is “brilliant” and

  • U.S. 'recaptured' $2.3 mln in Bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

    Monaco said investigators had seized 63.7 Bitcoins, now valued at about $2.3 million, paid by Colonial after last month's hack of its systems that led to massive shortages at U.S. East Coast gas stations.The Justice Department has "found and recaptured the majority" of the ransom paid by Colonial, Monaco said.An affidavit filed on Monday said the FBI was in possession of a private key to unlock the hackers' Bitcoin wallet. It was unclear how the FBI gained access to this key.A judge in San Francisco approved the seizure of funds from this "cryptocurrency address," which the filing said was located in the Northern District of California.Colonial Pipeline had said it paid the hackers nearly $5 million to regain access. Bitcoin's value has dropped in recent weeks, trading at around $36,000 on Monday after hitting $63,000 in April."Today, we've turned the tables on DarkSide," said Monaco, referring to a ransomware group widely believed to have been behind the crippling fuel pipeline attack.The hack caused a shutdown lasting several days, leading to a spike in gas prices, panic buying and localized fuel shortages. It posed a major political headache for President Joe Biden as the U.S. economy was starting to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • NFL-Brady's signed rookie card sells for record-breaking $3 million

    The signed card from the 43-year-old's rookie season with the New England Patriots was graded higher than the one which sold for 2.25 million, with the auction house terming it the "Most Important Football Card in the World." Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, who picked up his fifth Super Bowl MVP honours in February after defeating Kansas City Chiefs in the championship game, is one of two quarterbacks to have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy with two different teams. "Tom Brady is the GOAT and continues to break records both on and off the playing field," Jordan Gilroy, the director of acquisitions at Lelands, was quoted as saying by U.S. media.

  • This $12 Million Montana Estate Has a Garage That Fits 70 Cars—and Its Own Gas Station

    Car collectors, welcome home.

  • How the Titans landed Julio Jones in blockbuster deal

    Peter King shares the details of how the Falcons and Titans ended up coming together on a Julio Jones trade.

  • Hit a Golf Ball in Yellowstone Park? Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time

    Jake Adams set out to tee off in each of the 50 states. After his exploits in Wyoming, he is under investigation and has hired a lawyer to defend himself.

  • Mets split with San Diego, and the story behind the Mets split with Carlos Beltran

    Doug Williams and Andy Martino are back with a new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as the Mets grabbed some wins out west on their way to Baltimore.

  • A home fit for a superhero. Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter buys $15M Surfside condo

    Actress Lynda Carter, known for playing Wonder Woman in the 1970s TV series, bought an oceanfront condo unit in June.

  • CG: LAD@ATL - 6/6/21

    Condensed Game: Ender Inciarte recorded two RBIs to back a strong six-plus-inning outing from Max Fried in the Braves' 4-2 win

  • The Isuzu D-Max: Old vs. new

    The third-generation Isuzu D-Max doesn't want to change its usual formula. That's not to say the D-Max's formula is bad. It's diverse, actually, because since the first truck was introduced in 2004, it brought a wide range of trucks: From a workhorse with rear-wheel drive, fabric seats, and steel wheels, to a "lifestyle" truck with four-wheel drive, leather seats, and big alloys. Isuzu must be following the adage that starts with "if it ain't broke...," and whose ending we already know. Another

  • Porzingis not No. 2 star next to Doncic, leaving Mavs with questions, challenges

    The Clippers guarded Porzingis with a wing much of this series. And it worked.

  • After slow start, Andrew Benintendi on pace for 20/20

    Despite his low ADP and early-season struggles, Andrew Benintendi appears to be regaining the offensive form he displayed with the Boston Red Sox.

  • Jonathan Marchessault with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche

    Jonathan Marchessault (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 06/06/2021