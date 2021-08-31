Cam Newton, Mac Jones and the future

Cam Newton woke up the Friday after the New England Patriots’ second preseason game feeling confident that he was the starting quarterback for Bill Belichick.

Now he is looking for a job.

That is life in the NFL, where fortunes can change in the blink of an eye. Despite looking as comfortable as ever in New England’s second preseason game, Newton was released by the organization on Tuesday, making room for rookie quarterback Mac Jones to take over as the team’s starting quarterback heading into the season.

Let’s dive into three critical questions that follow from this decision. First, how did Jones win the job? Second, what will the offense look like with him at the helm? Third, what does the future hold for Newton?

How did Mac Jones win the job?

So let's start here. How did the rookie win the job? In a short answer: He earned it by looking every bit the part of what the Patriots have traditionally wanted from the quarterback position during the Belichick Era. At its core the Patriots offense looks to the quarterback as a distributor. A player who makes quick reads and decisions and puts the football where it needs to be, when it needs to be there, to maximize yardage after the catch. While the offensive structure is rooted in Erhardt-Perkins terminology, there is very much a West Coast feel to the offense and the playbook. That offensive school of thought, as we all know, stems from the idea that short throws can turn into big gains if the QB makes the right read, places the ball appropriately, and puts the receiver in the best position to gain yardage after the catch. After Jones' preseason debut against Washington, there were signs that this was more of a true quarterback competition in New England than people thought. Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels inserted Jones into the game early so he coudl play against top-flight players on the Washington defense, and they also had Jones open the second half in a no-huddle offense to get him experience dealing with that situation. How did he look against the Football Team? Pretty good: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shDlOgxKAHM You see some of the elements that the Patriots value at the position on display in this breakdown. Timing, rhythm, anticipation and ball placement. Quick reads and throws, and decisions that put his receivers in position to be successful after the catch. Then against the New York Giants, you saw even more of this. Beyond that, you saw Jones executing core Patriots concepts, such as their Hoss Juke series, like a ten-year veteran: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jC64AT-hsW0 Using his eyes to freeze defenders. Attacking downfield with leverage. And yes, even sliding in the pocket to buy time like a former Patriots quarterback did decades ago on a drive that launched the New England dynasty. Jones won this job by checking the boxes the Patriots value at the position. Now, how do they maximize his talents?

What will the offense look like with Mac Jones?

Prior to the draft, and then after the Patriots selected Jones, many looked at the potential marriage between him and New England as an ideal scheme fit. However, some pushed back on that notion, myself included. Yes, from a pure traits-based perspective, the things that Jones does well were traits that the organization valued at the position. Timing, accuracy, footwork, decision-making. The strengths of Jones meshed well with what Belichick wants from his QBs. But when you look at the offense Jones ran at Alabama, and contrasted it with what we have seen from the Patriots over the years, it was not the one-to-one fit many envisioned. If the Patriots were going to make the offense something Jones was more familiar with -- something more "Mac Friendly" -- there would need to be tweaks. In the above piece I highlighted some ways that McDaniels could tailor the offense for his new quarterback. Incorporate more RPO designs into the offense was first on the list. As I wrote months ago:

According to data from Sports Info Solutions, Jones attempted 78 passes last season on RPO designs, which ranked him tenth in college football. (As an aside, UNC’s Sam Howell had the most passing attempts on RPO designs with 109. Keep that in mind as we start thinking about the 2022 class of quarterbacks). What did Jones do on those 78 RPO attempts? He completed 73 of them for 890 yards, ten touchdowns and zero interceptions. Out of the 890 yards, just 153 of those were “intended air yards,” according to the charting data from SIS.

Now the Patriots have not, historically, been a heavy RPO team. They also did not show a ton of this in the preseason. But do not be surprised if, given the running game they have put in place and the ability of their offensive line, RPO looks are not a big part of their offense when the season begins. Also, you can expect to see a lot of play-action, albeit with a twist. When you think about the Patriots offense, particularly the version run by Brady that people believe is the ideal scheme fit for Jones, you think about a reliance on play-action passing. With good reason. After all, according to Pro Football Focus data back in 2018 Brady attempted 184 passes off of play action, second only to the 203 attempted by Jared Goff. What did Brady do on those plays? He completed 72.3% of those throws for 1,809 yards and nine touchdowns, and his completion percentage increased by 9.6% on play-action plays over traditional dropbacks. In 2019, his last season in New England, Brady ranked fourth in play-action attempts with 156, behind Goff, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield. Last year? Brady’s number of play-action attempts dropped to 122, ranking him 16th in the league. Just ahead of him with 125 (and with just 15 games played)? Cam Newton. Regardless of who is under center, the Patriots are going to run play-action. That might be ideal for Jones. According to SIS, Jones led all college passers with 212 attempts off of play-action. Here is where you see more of his vertical passing prowess come into play. Jones completed 167 of those attempts for 2,644 yards, 23 touchdowns and just two interceptions. But on those attempts, Jones had an intended air yards mark of 1,798, ranking him sixth in the nation. Jones is willing to push the football downfield working off play-action, and we saw some of that already in the preseason with the rookie. Another design we saw from him, and something I would expect to see more of, is the Mesh Concept. This was a design I argued for back in the spring, and we did see a bit of it this preseason when Jones was in action. We saw it in the earlier clip of his game against Washington, and here is another example: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/08/JonesMeshWashingtonHarry.mp4">[/video] Now that Jones is indeed the starter, Josh McDaniels will need to tailor the offense to what he does best. These designs and concepts will likely be a big part of New England's gameplans going forward.

What's next for Cam Newton?

Could this be the end of the road for Cam Newton? If so, he does not want you feeling sorry for him: https://twitter.com/McKennAnalysis/status/1432730557918687234 There was a time when Newton was must-watch, starting with his incredible season at Auburn and during his time with the Carolina Panthers. Newton looked, at moments, every bit of the Superman persona he brought to the field. A man among boys, a player with the size of a tight end, the speed of a wide receiver, and the arm of Jeff George, rolled into one incredible package that made football a joy to watch. Now that incredible package faces an uncertain future. The way Newton played, with almost a reckless abandon for body and health, is in part a blessing and a curse. It made him that joy to watch, but exposed him to some hits both inside and outside the pocket that eventually took their toll. The shame of this is that Newton himself admitted prior to the season that he was completely healthy for the first time in a long time. But in the end, the Patriots moved in a different direction. Of course, there is a real-world aspect to this. Newton did look like the team's starting quarterback, but then due to COVID protocols he was required to miss five days of practice. During those five days, the Patriots got a good look at Jones as the potential starter in a Wednesday joint practice session with the Giants. In a somewhat eerie parallel, Jones was by all accounts impressive in that session, similar to the Wednesday practice session at the Senior Bowl this past January. You could feel the earth move within draft circles after the practice, propelling Jones from "intriguing Day Two pick" to "first-rounder" almost overnight. A different Wednesday, months later, moved him from "rookie backup" to "Week 1 starter." As for Newton, there are some potential landing spots already being discussed. The brilliant Doug Farrar can walk you through those in this deep dive into his future. But the veteran quarterback faces an uncertain future, and those images of Superman on the field feel like a distant memory.

