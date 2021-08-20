How Cam Newton, Mac Jones fared in Patriots-Eagles preseason game

How did Cam and Mac fare Thursday night? Here's the skinny originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton looked like a quality starting NFL quarterback in the New England Patriots' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night.

Just like last week's preseason opener, Newton started the game. He played with poise, he was accurate throwing the football and the offense moved at a good pace.

Rookie Mac Jones also impressed for the second straight week. He got into a great rhythm in the second half as New England opened up a huge lead and ultimately won 35-0.

Here's how Newton and Jones fared in the Patriots' second preseason game.

Stats

Player Cmp/Att Yards TD INT Sacks Cam Newton 8-for-9 103 1 0 0 Mac Jones 13-for-19 146 0 0 0

Newton played fantastic under center. Not only were his stats impressive, his movement in and around the pocket also looked much better.

The former league MVP wasn't afraid to target receivers beyond 10 yards downfield. Newton finished 3-for-3 for 51 yards on pass attempts of 10-plus yards. This related note from ESPN Stats & Info is pretty interesting:

Cam Newton completed 3 passes of at least 10 air yards in New England's 2nd series today.



Newton only completed 3 passes of 10+ air yards in a single drive twice in all of 2020, both against Seattle in Week 2. pic.twitter.com/Wh3dToo3d2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 20, 2021

Newton played the first three series of the game after playing the first two in last week's preseason matchup. He mostly played against the Eagles' defensive starters, although defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and cornerback Darius Slay were among the notable absences for Philly.

Jones entered the game on New England's fourth possession. His first drive was a long but productive one as the Patriots went 91 yards on 17 plays and chewed up 9:04 of clock. The most impressive play from Jones on the drive was a completion to wideout N'Keal Harry for 19 yards on a 3rd-and-13 play (see a replay below). The Patriots capped that series with a 1-yard touchdown run by Rhamondre Stevenson.

The first play of Jones' second drive could've been a touchdown but Harry could not haul in a deep pass down the left sideline. Harry suffered an upper body injury on the play as he crashed hard on the ground. New England ultimately punted on that drive.

Overall, Jones mostly played against second- and third-string players on the Eagles defense over four possessions. He should have had at least one touchdown pass, but Devin Asiasi dropped a catchable ball at the goal line in the third quarter.

Jones failed to complete six of his 19 pass attempts, but there were three drops and a spike included in there.

Both quarterbacks played really well, which is no doubt an encouraging sign for the Patriots. Newton gets a slight nod, though, because he played against better competition and was quite efficient.

Third-string quarterback Brian Hoyer entered late in the third quarter and finished the game.

Highlights

Cam Newton's first touchdown of the preseason came in the first quarter when he found wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for a 28-yard score.

Before that touchdown, Newton hit wideout Kendrick Bourne with a nice pass over the middle.

Jones found Sony Michel for a first-down conversion on 2nd-and-13 during the second quarter.

Jones completed an important third down on his first drive with a pass to Harry.

Mac Jones connects with N'Keal Harry on 3rd & 13 😤



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/RLXqMa80io — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 20, 2021

Jones threw a missile to Gunner Olszewski to pick up a first down in the third quarter.