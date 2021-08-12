Cam Newton and Mac Jones both expected to play vs. Washington

New England Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones and Cam Newton are both expected to play in the team’s preseason opener per Mike Reiss of ESPN. The Patriots are set to take on the Washington Football Team.

As noted by Reiss, Jones will make the switch from No. 50 to No. 10. Jones wore number 10 while playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide in college.

For Newton, this will be his first game action since January 3 against the New York Jets in the team’s season finale.

As the Patriots get set to put the 2020 season behind them, the present and the future of the Patriots quarterback position will be on full display in the first preseason game of the year.

