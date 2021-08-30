Cam Newton or Mac Jones? Bill Belichick talks Patriots QB job

Cam or Mac in Week 1? Belichick dodges question after Pats-Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick is committed to not committing.

The majority of NFL teams have named their starting quarterback for Week 1 with the preseason officially over. But even after the New England Patriots' preseason finale against the New York Giants on Sunday, Belichick declined to declare a winner in the Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones battle.

The wait continues 🙃 pic.twitter.com/e1b5vrAMVu — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 30, 2021

"Yeah, no, we still have a lot of decisions to make," Belichick responded when asked if he's decided on who will start at QB against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12.

Newton started all three of the Patriots' preseason games and played just two offensive drives against the Giants before ceding to Jones, which would seem to suggest he's QB1. Jones has impressed throughout training camp and the preseason, though, and put together a strong week of practice while Newton was sidelined due to COVID protocols.

"I'm going to be ready whenever my time comes," Jones said in his postgame press conference, adding that he's open to any role but will prepare like he's the starter regardless.

The Patriots may be hesitant to throw Jones into the fire in Week 1, so Newton could get the nod two Sundays from now. But Jones has done enough to make this a legitimate competition, to the point where Belichick may refuse to tip his hand until the last possible moment.