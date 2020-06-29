NFL players haven’t wasted any time in responding to Sunday’s news that Cam Newton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Newton also has now responded.

“I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!!” Newton said on Instagram. “All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! Let’s go Pats!”

The Panthers released Newton on March 24. He now gets a chance to replace Tom Brady in New England.

Newton becomes the fifth quarterback on the Patriots’ roster but by far the most accomplished. Brian Hoyer is the only one among the team’s other quarterbacks who has started a game.

In nine seasons, Newton has completed 2,371 passes for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns with 108 interceptions. He has also run for 4,806 yards and 58 scores.

Cam Newton: I’m excited as I don’t know what originally appeared on Pro Football Talk