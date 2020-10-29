Cam Newton: 'Losing is not acceptable' in Patriots locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Taking over as starting quarterback of the New England Patriots has been quite the learning experience for Cam Newton.

Through six games, Newton has struggled mightily and was even benched for Jarrett Stidham in the Patriots' blowout loss last week vs. the San Francisco 49ers. While the team's ongoing issues certainly aren't all on him, the veteran QB showed his accountability when asked what he's learned over the past few weeks.

“Losing is not acceptable in this locker room, in this county, in this state, in this area, in this region,” Newton told reporters on Thursday. “So, Cameron Newton, you need to pick your expletive up. That’s what I’ve learned.”

As disappointing as this season has been, Newton clearly has maintained the right attitude.

Newton also touched on what he knows he'll need to improve going forward.

“The thing for me is this offense is so advanced and so schematically driven by a specific reaction of what the defense is doing,” Newton said. "I just have to be accessible to understanding the play-caller's purpose and be able to execute at hand, whether we went over it or not.

"Josh [McDaniels] does a great job with game-planning, and these last two games, it’s been one [play] after another that I’ve been thinking more than playing or reacting — what I pride myself on doing.”

Newton and the Patriots (2-4) will look to bounce back vs. the Buffalo Bills (5-2) on Sunday. Kickoff for the Week 8 matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET.