Cam Newton lists Malik Willis among QB’s he’s willing to back up

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton has said multiple times that there aren’t 32 signal-callers in the NFL who are better than him, making it clear he believes he should be starting somewhere in 2023.

However, in a recent video posted to YouTube, Newton says he is willing to back up certain quarterbacks in the NFL, a list that includes Tennessee Titans quarterback and former third-round pick, Malik Willis.

I’m not sure if anyone out there wants to tell him, but Willis is not likely to be the Titans’ starter this coming season barring him making an enormous leap during the offseason that convinces Tennessee to make the switch.

Instead, Willis is far more likely to battle for a backup spot behind Ryan Tannehill, with the hope he can eventually show enough to take over.

Also listed by Newton is the Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson, Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields, soon-to-be New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers, Washington Commanders’ Sam Howell, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, and incoming rookies C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

After rough stints with the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in 2020 and 2021, respectively, Newton’s only option will be as a backup.

If Tennessee were to somehow part with Tannehill and roll with Willis under center, I wouldn’t mind Newton — whose athletic play style is similar — as a backup who can help bring the young quarterback along.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire