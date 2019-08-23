Cam Newton leaves Panthers game in walking boot, Ron Rivera doesn't provide injury details

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton left Thursday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots with an apparent left foot injury. He did not return.

After the game, Newton left Gillette Stadium wearing a walking boot without using crutches.

Injury status unclear

Head coach Ron Rivera declined to provide details about the injury, not having spoken with team trainers before addressing media.

Multiple reports state that X-Rays on Newton’s ankle came back negative and that he’ll undergo further evaluation on Friday.

Newton suffered the injury while scrambling in the first quarter. He couldn’t evade Patriots defensive lineman Adam Butler, who sacked him, sending Newton to the sideline for evaluation.

The nature of his injury wasn’t immediately apparent from the play.

Cam Newton left Thursday's game against the Patriots wearing a walking boot. (Reuters)

The game was Carolina’s third preseason game, raising questions about whether a player as valuable as Newton should have been on the field to begin with.

Newton missed the final two games of last season with a lingering shoulder issue that required offseason shoulder surgery. Thursday was his first game action since having the procedure.

