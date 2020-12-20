Cam Newton's latest gameday outfit for Patriots vs. Dolphins is sensational

Newton's latest gameday outfit for Patriots-Dolphins is sensational originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton arrived to the New England Patriots' Week 15 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium sporting one of his best gameday outfits of the 2020 NFL season.

The veteran quarterback showed off another awesome hat, a very stylish jacket and several chains, among other accessories.

Check out Newton's latest outfit in the Instagram post below (scroll right to the fourth photo):

Sunday afternoon's game in Miami is a pivotal one for both teams, but the Patriots are under the most pressure.

A loss for the Patriots would eliminate them from playoff contention in the AFC. The Dolphins also need a win to hold off the Baltimore Ravens for the final wild card playoff berth in the AFC. Miami and Baltimore currently are tied at 8-5, but the Dolphins own the tiebreaker based on win percentage in conference games.

Newton has struggled over the last few weeks, but he did play well against the Dolphins when the Patriots beat their AFC East rivals in Week 1. New England needs a similarly strong performance from Newton to leave Hard Rock Stadium with a victory Sunday.