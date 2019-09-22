Cam Newton and Kawann Short out, Cardinals have seven WRs active

It doesn’t appear the Cardinals are looking to establish the run today.

All seven of the wide receivers on their roster are active for today’s game against the Panthers, including rookie Andy Isabella, who was inactive last week.

Isabella is expected to handle return duties this week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Inactive for the Cardinals are safety Jalen Thompson, linebacker Ezekiel Turner, offensive linemen Joshua Miles, Lamont Gaillard, and Brett Toth, and defensive linemen Jonathan Bullard and Michael Dogbe.

For the Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton is obviously inactive, since he stayed in Charlotte to rehab his injured foot.

The Panthers also ruled out defensive tackle Kawann Short, which means former first-rounder Vernon Butler is in line to start.

They also deactivated defensive end Bruce Irvin, safety Rashaan Gaulden, wide receiver Brandon Zylstra, and offensive linemen Brandon Greene and Dennis Daley.