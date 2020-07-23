Cam Newton Just Shared a Look at His Training With Julian Edelman

From Men's Health

Tom Brady who? Cam Newton, the New England Patriots' recently appointed quarterback, just shared a clip of his offseason training on Instagram — and he's looking ready to step into those big shoes when NFL season starts, following a certain QB's departure for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The short video offers a glimpse of Newton's throwing practice with the Pats' wide receiver Julian Edelman — who was training shirtless, which he tends to do so frequently that it's possible it's actually some kind of athletic superstition or ritual. Edelman also showed off his fast, precise footwork in the video, which he's been working on through some rigorous, unconventional drills with performance consultant Zac Emde.

The New England Patriots' official offseason training sessions were all scrapped due to the pandemic, but Newton has been getting together with several of his new teammates for some socially distanced throwing practice. Prior to this workout with Edelman, he was welcomed on board during practice sessions with receivers N'Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu.

Building a rapport with his team on the pitch will be a crucial component of Newton's training ahead of the new season. According to NFL.com writer Kevin Patra, "the QB's workouts this summer with new teammates are simply an early step in Newton's campaign to prove he's back to his MVP levels."

Prior to signing with the Patriots earlier this month, Newton, 31, played with the Carolina Panthers for nine seasons, including a five-year, $104 million contract, and multiple MVP wins.



