Cam Newton is already working out with one of his top targets on the Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton wasted no time getting to know one of his new teammates. Just days after signing a one-year deal with the Patriots, Newton was spotted working out with receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Newton, 31, and the 30-year-old Sanu did some stretches and at least tossed the ball to each other Tuesday.

While that news isn’t groundbreaking, it should come as a good sign for Patriots’ fans. The Pats traded a second-round pick for Sanu last season and expect him to play a major role in the team’s offense in 2020. Julian Edelman might be the team’s most productive receiver, but he plays a lot of his snaps from the slot. Sanu is the team’s most accomplished receiver who plays on the outside.

With coronavirus impacting the offseason, it’s important for Newton to get as many reps as possible with his new receivers. He started with Sanu on Tuesday, and it will be interesting to see whether any other Patriots receiver joins those two in the coming days.

Either way, Newton should throw to all his new targets by the end of the month. Patriots’ training camp opens July 28.

