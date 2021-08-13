New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton shared an interesting message on Instagram on Friday following the team’s preseason opener.

“ím FÂR FRØM ₽£RF£ČT…. büt ŁØ¥ÂŁT¥, í D£§£RV£ ĮT,” Newton wrote in his unique text for social.

Newton seems to be referencing the Patriots’ quarterback battle between him and rookie Mac Jones, who New England drafted 15th overall in 2021. Newton had a rough 2020 season when he was largely unsupported in the Patriots offense. In 2021, the Patriots went out of their way to sign veteran pass-catchers in free agency. It seemed like a good opportunity for Newton to bounce back — until Jones showed up. He seems to be tracking toward QB1. Perhaps that’s why Newton is making a plea for loyalty.

It’s a tough situation for Newton. But in the NFL, loyalty isn’t easy to come by, particularly in New England.

