Cam Newton injury: Patriots QB could be ready for minicamp

Cam Newton could be ready to return for Pats minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton may be back in action with the New England Patriots sooner than anticipated.

The Patriots quarterback suffered a bone bruise on his right hand during the team's June 4 OTA session. While the injury was said to not be serious, and head coach Bill Belichick didn't seem too concerned, the expectation was that Newton would miss minicamp and return for training camp in late July.

Now, it's looking like he'll be in attendance after all.

ESPN's Mike Reiss wrote Sunday that it "wouldn't be a surprise" if Newton is back under center for the Patriots on Monday. The 32-year-old was present as Friday's voluntary Patriots OTA and reportedly threw the ball around.

If Newton does return Monday, the reps at QB will be split between him, rookie Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Patriots mandatory minicamp is scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.